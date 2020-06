The mayor of St. Louis lifted on Monday the citywide curfew put in place last week after violent protests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the nighttime curfew had been in place since Tuesday following violence that resulted in four police officers being shot, the fatal shooting of retired police chief David Dorn and damage to more than 60 businesses.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Lyda Kewson thanked residents and businesses that respected the curfew.