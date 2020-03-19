Staff at Missouri prisons face enhanced screening amid virus outbreak

State officials say anyone entering Missouri's prisons will undergo enhanced screening in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says anyone entering any department office or facility will be asked several health-related questions but for now the agency will not take temperatures.

The announcement Wednesday came on the same day the American Civil Liberties Union urged Gov. Mike Parsons to commute the sentence of any inmate who is considered particularly vulnerable to the virus whose sentence would end within two years.

The ACLU also urged police to stop arresting people for minor offenses.