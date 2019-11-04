Staff from area health departments train to respond to public health emergency

Ten area health departments should be better prepared for a very real possibility: a Hepatitis A outbreak, after staff members participated in a multi-county training drill on Monday.

The staff was tasked with taking care of pretend patients. During the drill, patients' needs were made-up. However, if it were a real widespread hepatitis A outbreak, the public health response would look much the same.

"We hope that these things never happen but they do indeed happen. So the goal is that when it happens, we know each others faces, we know each others capabilities," Webster County Health Unit Emergency Planner Scott Allen said.

Allen explains that the drill was set-up with one main mission.

"The goal is to vaccinate a large number of people that may have come into contact in a short amount of time," Allen said.

While the hepatitis A outbreak scenario was just an exercise, medical professionals say it's something for which they really need to be prepared.

"The State of Missouri is seeing an outbreak in hepatitis A, so it's something that we are all needing to be sure that we know what to so in the case it hits our communities," Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the hepatitis A outbreaks were first identified in 2016, there have been 275 publicly reported deaths throughout 30 states related to the disease.

That's why from check-in to proper treatment through medical evaluations and vaccinations, the drill was all about being ready to save lives.

"In the case of some kind of outbreak or emergency like this, we would absolutely be on the front lines. That's just part of what we do, which is why these types of training [events] are so important. The other part of this that is so important is that we are here with about 10 counties and we are all in the southwest region of Missouri. So, if there was an emergency, we would likely lean on these other counties surrounding us as partners," Marshall said.

Should a real outbreak like this occur, local health departments already have designated areas, where they'd stage a very similar response, allowing them to treat as many patients as possible in a short amount of time.