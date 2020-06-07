Starting a business during a pandemic isn't easy, but one couple is pushing through

Throughout the Ozarks, we've seen the pandemic lead to businesses closing down for good, while others have slowly started to get back to some sort of normalcy. But what about starting a business from scratch in the middle of all this chaos?

"They said we're crazy. We still get that today and we got that when we first decided we're going to do it. They said we're crazy," Michael Osborn told KY3.

But being called crazy hasn't stopped Michael Osborn and his wife Amanda from opening their dream business: MMAD Spirits Distillery.

"To have that here in West Plains, it's something different, Osborn said. It's not something you can go to every street corner and see. You have to travel to find them because they are far and few in between."

It's a small, craft spirits distillery that for the time being makes three different spirits.

"Right now we're going to start with a rum, whiskey and an apple pie," Osborn explained.

Right now the distillery can only sell hand sanitizer that they make in house, by the gallon.

It's for sell for $30 a gallon - which breaks down to around a quarter per ounce.

The distillery plans to fully open in two weeks - on the 19th or 20th - that's when customers will be able to sample the spirits as well as buy by the shot, the drink or by the bottle.

Building a business from scratch in this pandemic isn't for everybody, Osborn says.

"It was nerve-racking and still is nerve-racking. Trying to find the people to do what we needed to get done here, you know to be up to code, made it hard."

The pandemic made getting all the proper licenses difficult as well.

"You have to get your federal license, then you gotta do your state license, city license, and a county license. So there are four different steps you apply for to get the license just to do what we're doing," Osborn added.

Osborn says a local brewery and the Ozarks Small Business Incubator have been there every step along the way for support and help.

"It's been a struggle for us but you know we've never let it get us down. We've always kept moving ahead."

You can call ahead and pick up hand sanitizer. $30 per gallon. Buy 3 get one free.

Or they can deliver it to you.

MMAD Spirits Distillery is located at:

1524 Porter Wagoner BLVD

West Plains, Missouri 65775

(417) 270-0940

MMADSpiritsDistillery.com

