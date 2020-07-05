State Fire Marshal's Office investigating vacant house fire in West Plains

State and local authorities are investigating what caused a vacant home to catch fire early this morning.

"It's kind of bizarre," neighbor Al Mehrer told KY3.

Early Sunday morning Al Mehrer woke up to find the vacant house next door on fire.

"Come outside and it was all up in smoke, you know," Mehrer added.

This video he took shows towering flames destroying the home.

"The heat was intense enough to melt the siding on our place and warp it. Plus the shutters and what have you. I was out here, we have a garden house right here, I was out here trying to keep everything cooled down and her plants and whatever and it got pretty hot."

Neighbors say a man in his fifties lived alone in this house, but that he died over a month ago. He was found dead inside the home. They say the home has been vacant ever since.

Mehrer says lights were on at the house weeks ago when he thought the power had been shutoff.

The owner of the property asked him to turn them off and lights haven't been on since.

"So I did. I went in there and all of this man's personal belongings were still within the area," Mehrer explained.

Mahrer believes someone set the fire from the back of the home.

"I have no idea who. It's just my opinion, you know. But we'll let the professionals take care of it."

