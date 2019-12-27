State chooses several Ozarks sites for marijuana cultivation for medicinal purposes

The state of Missouri approved 60 applicants to cultivate marijuana for medicinal purposes. However, the list of cultivation sites in the Ozarks is not long.

The state used a 'blind' application scoring system to select the applicants.

KY3 News found no approved cultivation sites in the city of Springfield. However, the state approved licenses for three sites around the Humansville, Mo. area. Add another two sites in Joplin. The state approved one cultivation site for cities of Jasper (Mo.), Gravois Mill, Vienna, Sunrise Beach, Cassville and Waynesville.

“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information.”

The Department of Health and Human Services anticipates having all approval and denial notifications issued by the end of the week. Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the department will post the final rank/score of all medical marijuana cultivation facility applicants to its website.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of Lyndall and his entire team for getting Missouri to this pivotal point,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “The manner in which they have efficiently actualized the amendment that voters approved last year is an excellent example of good governance.”

The state gives those approved facilities five days to accept the certification.

Click HERE to see list of approval and denials.