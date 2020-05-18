State of Arkansas announces guidance to reopen bars; reports small increase in COVID-19 cases

Arkansas' governor is loosening restrictions on bars in stages, beginning Tuesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the changes Monday while speaking in Forrest City.

The state will allow bars inside restaurants to reopen effective Tuesday. Standalone bars and pubs must wait until May 26 to reopen. The governor wanted to give those establishments more time to prepare for social distancing. The state will provide more guidance to the business owners.

Cases in the state jumped by only 54 Monday, one of the smallest increases in nearly a week. Total cases stand at 4,813. The state reported another two deaths, reaching the total to 100. Recoveries in the state total nearly 3,600. The state tested more than 2,300 patients Sunday into Monday.

