State of Arkansas eases park virus limits, restaurant decision nears

Arkansas is allowing some overnight camping to resume at state parks while a decision nears on whether to lift limits that restaurants faced because because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said the parks will allow camping starting Friday for Arkansas residents in self-contained recreational vehicles. The state will allow Arkansas residents to again reserve cabins and lodges at the parks May 15, along with their restaurants, museums and shops.

Hutchinson plans to announce this week whether the state will allow other businesses to reopen, starting with a decision Wednesday on restaurants.

