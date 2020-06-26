State of Arkansas reports 7 additional deaths; cases of COVID-19 rise again

Health leaders in the state of Arkansas reported an additional seven deaths from COVID-19 Friday as cases remain high.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the new numbers in cases in Little Rock at his daily briefing.

Health leaders added an additional 678 cases of the coronavirus spread throughout the state. Case totals jumped to 18,740 since the pandemic began. The state tested 6,897 patients Thursday.

State health Director Dr. Nate Smith asked Arkansans to practice social distancing at worship services. The state recently reports clusters of case at churches, spreading the virus. Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will not issue any directive on churches.