State of Arkansas reports biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases; testing increases too

Health leaders in Arkansas reported its biggest daily spikes of COVID-19 cases at 455 since the spread began. The cases are nearly 10 times daily case numbers in the last week.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson put the daily total in perspective at a news conference in Little Rock Thursday.

Governor Hutchinson equated the one-day spike to a recent increase in testing and confirmed tests at the federal prison in Forrest City. The state reported 226 cases in the community Wednesday. Medical teams tested 2,216 patients, with a positive percentage of 4.4%. Wednesday's testing equals nearly the amount of testing conducted in March and April.

Total cases in the state topped 5,400. The state reports 1,443 active cases.

Gov. Hutchinson announced team sports in the summer may resume June 1. Close contact sports are prohibited until further notice. The new rules require leagues to screen athletes, coaches and staff before participating. The mandate also requires anyone ten and up to wear a mask.

