State of Arkansas reports increase in coronavirus cases; another death too

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced another increase in coronavirus cases Monday afternoon.

State health leaders report 473 cases. The cases jumped by 47 between Sunday and Monday. The state reports another death from the virus, bringing the total since the crisis began to seven. Of those cases, 62 are hospitalized.

Gov. Hutchinson says the state should soon receive more medical protective equipment. He announced the approval of $45 million in additional state funds to buy ventilators and personal protective equipment for the state. Arkansas will also get around $30 million in state funds to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The state of Arkansas also closed all state park lodges. The state is limiting campgrounds to only self-contained RVs. Park rangers will monitor those campgrounds and state parks.