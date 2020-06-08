State of Arkansas reports nearly 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in past 3 days

State of Arkansas health leaders reports nearly 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in the last three days.

Governor Hutchinson outlined recent cases during his daily briefing in Little Rock Tuesday.

The state added an additional 314 case Monday, bringing the total to 9,740. Hospitalizations jump by 26 patients to 171 since the pandemic began in March. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says concern remains after another increase in cases in Benton and Washington Counties.

The governor says the state is on pace to conduct 120,000 tests for the coronavirus in the month of June. The state tested 4,131 patients Sunday.