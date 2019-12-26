State of Missouri denies several marijuana cultivation licenses for medicinal purposes

Businesses wanted to grow marijuana for medicinal purposes in Missouri will know by Friday if the state approved the application.

The state rejected more than half of the local entrepreneurs looking to open a cultivation facility in Springfield.

The state rejected former NFL player Grant Wistrom's company "Revival 98". The city of Springfield already approved his location. Wistrom wanted his business to be seed-to-sale, with cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing at one location.

Missouri will process some 60 licenses to marijuana cultivation facilities around the state.