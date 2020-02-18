State of Missouri sets execution date for Christian County man

The state of Missouri set an execution date Tuesday for a Christian County man on death row since 1991.

The state will execute William Barton, 64, on May 20.

A judge sentenced Barton to death in 1991 for the murder of an Ozark mobile home park manager. Detectives say Barton fatally stabbed Gladys Kuehler, 81, in her home after asking to borrow $20. Investigators say she was stabbed 52 times and sexually assaulted. Kuehler used a cane to move around her home.

Barton appealed his death sentence twice, the last coming in 2016.

Barton is one of Missouri's longest on death row.