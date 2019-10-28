State-record pumpkin visits local elementary schools

Richard Bottorf and his wife Donna were on tour Monday pulling a trailer behind their pick-up truck.

It may have looked like a garage band on their way to a gig, but if you looked closer you'd see a huge orange orb sticking out of the trailer that made the eyes light-up for youngsters at Pleasant View and Horace Mann elementary schools when they saw it.

"It's gi-nor-mous!!" shouted one young girl as she patted the object that stood taller than her and her classmates.

It was a 1,798-pound state-record pumpkin, one of two giants that Richard grew this year at his home in Republic. The other 1,600-pound pumpkin was turned into a jack-o'-lantern that now sits in the family's front yard. Carving it was no easy task as a saw with an 11-inch blade couldn't reach through it.

The almost 1,800 pound pumpkin could literally be Cinderella's carriage. Moving it requires a tractor, amazing when you consider how small it starts out and then grows about the size of the children every day, as in 40 to 50 pounds.

"This pumpkin ranks number 56 in the world," Richard said. "For southwest Missouri to have a pumpkin that ranks number 56 in the world is pretty impressive."

That's because the hot weather, high humidity and disease all tend to stunt pumpkins' growth. The best part of the U.S. to grown big pumpkins is in the Pacific northwest while the largest pumpkin in the world was grown in Belgium in 2916, weighing 2,624 pounds.

Richard says one of the keys to producing big pumpkins in the Ozarks is putting tarps over them during the 100-day growing season that starts in April.

"When you put a shade over them the pumpkin doesn't know it's time to mature so it continues to grow," he explained.

You also need a certain variety of pumpkin seed called "Atlantic Giant".

"A good pumpkin seed is gonna be $500 for the ones who have great genetics," Richard pointed out.

A Certified Public Accountant by trade, Richard grew up on a dairy farm and decided to take up planting pumpkins 25 years-ago for a simple reason.

"I always liked playing in the dirt," he said.

Another important factor in his success is the fertilizer he uses, which just happens to be supplied by someone you might recognize from his TV commercials.

"Hi I'm Randy Little from PFI and I provide the manure for the state record pumpkin...and I'm not kiddin!'"

That's right. Randy Little, the owner of PFI Western Wear whose trademark "And I'm not kiddin'" commercials have been a part of the Ozarks for decades, is the supplier of a key ingredient in Richard's record-setting success.

"You've got to cure it, you've got to nurture it and you've got to make sure nobody else gets Richard's manure," Little said. "It's a two year process."

Richard also has his good luck charms.

"He has lucky shorts that he wears," said his granddaughter Ashlee Thomas. "Obsessed is an understatement. He loves his pumpkin as much as he loves us."

"He goes out and pats them," adds his wife Donna. "He's so protective of them. He's very strict with where I'm allowed to walk and what I touch and do."

He also plays music for his pumpkins and believes it promotes their growth.

It's country music, by the way.

"Just to keep the pumpkins company if I'm not out there with them I have a boombox I turn on," Richard said. "It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"His favorite line is, 'Can you hear them growing?'" Donna said with a laugh. I say I can even though I can't. But he can!"

Obviously all that music and love pats must be working. But if you wonder whether his wife has ever asked who he loves more, her or his pumpkins?

"No," she replies. " I would be afraid of the answer."