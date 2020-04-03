Stay at home workout with one piece of gear

On this Fit Life, we looked at a stability ball workout with Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness.

Here's what Pamela wrote:

You might be surprised that you can do a great workout with nothing other than a stability ball and your body but it's true. With five moves done circuit-style, you can challenge yourself with this fun and versatile tool.

Start with the Stability Ball (SB) Wall Squat by placing the ball between a wall and the small of your back. Put your arms out straight in front of you as you descend into a squat. As always, you want to make sure your eyes stay up and your weight stays mainly in your heels. Push

through your heels to rise back up. With the SB as support, you may be able to go lower in your squat that normal, working different leg muscles than a squat without the ball.

For the rest of the workout, you'll move to the ground. Beginners can do a bridge by lying face up with straight legs and feet resting on top of the SB. Perform the bridge by lifting and lowering the hips.

If you're more experienced, do a hamstring curl instead. You'll start in the same position as the bridge but hold your hips off the ground. Using your heels, pull the SB towards you and then push the SB out back to the starting position, keeping your hips lifted the entire time.

Next, you can do a pushup on the ground from your knees before moving to the prone jackknife. For a prone jackknife, get in a pushup position with your shins on the SB and your palms flat on the

floor. Pull your knees toward your chest, keeping your hips down. Straighten your legs to roll the SB back to start. For the biggest challenge alternate a rep of the prone jackknife with a pushup.

Finish the workout with prone back extension. Lie on your stomach on top of the SB. Then elevate the right leg and left arm while extending the back. Return to start position and switch sides. Be sure to keep your arms and legs straight. Do not lift arms or legs above parallel to the ground.

With a circuit, you'll do each exercise back to back with no or little rest in between for 30-45 seconds per exercise or 10 to 15 repetitions.

Have a great weekend.