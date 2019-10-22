Staying safe while camping during severe weather

The severe weather to start this week has some campers re-thinking their late-season plans.

Inside a camper is certainly not the safest place to be during a storm and a tent is probably worse. That's why some people say they try to know where they'd go to stay safe before the storm rolls through.

"It doesn't get any better than this," David Jarrett said.

Jarrett and Terri Dawson enjoy fall camping in the Ozarks. They were at Mill Creek on Table Rock Lake Sunday night.

"I rolled in the awning. I put stuff in the truck," Jarrett said.

Thankfully the storm didn't get too bad where they were.

"Opened the blind and looked outside, it didn't look horrible," Jarrett said.

However, about 15 miles away, strong winds took down trees and sheds in one neighborhood. People at Camp Long Creek in Ridgedale tried to find safety as winds whirled during a tornado warning.

"We were the only ones in the shelter and I’m not exaggerating when I say it had 10 windows," Sierrah Hankins said. "I did not feel safe at all.”

Meanwhile, Big Cedar Lodge, which owns that campground told KY3 News "Every accommodation has a map that highlights three nearby locations to take shelter."

They also say, "staff personally escorted Camp Long Creek guests staying in tents to the nearest storm shelters early Monday as a precaution."

However, while most campgrounds have some storm procedure, many campers know they need a plan of their own.

"Everybody that's camped, pretty much knows to keep an eye on the weather," Lisa Flood said.

"We usually have our cellphones and watch the radar," Gary Davenport said.

Flood says she has even used the storm shelters when camping during another storm.

"I start hearing all the cars start up and the doors slamming and I looked up at the bathroom and there were a ton of people up there. I knew it was time to go," Flood said.

Some campers say sometimes staying safe also means changing plans.

"We decided to stay home Sunday night," Diane Davenport said.

While some campers say park rangers have been known to warn guests, campers say knowing what your family will do, is the best policy.

"We watch KY3 and keep up on the weather," Flood said.

Missouri State Parks runs a few campgrounds in the area. A spokesperson says the restrooms are designated storm shelters at State Parks like Table Rock State Park. They also say during severe weather, park staff will go into the campground and alert people of the possible danger. They also monitor weather 24/7.