Stedmen Graham comes to the Ozarks for Leadership and Diversity Conference

Despite many event cancellations across the Ozarks from Coronavirus, the 2020 Diversity and Business Conference will go on. The conference is a motivational gathering for business owners, professionals, and neighbors.

Oprah Winfrey's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, will be the keynote speaker. Among other things, Graham is a renowned author, leadership expert, and businessman. Organizers are expecting the conference to be full of people coming to hear Stedman, and other professionals highlight why diversity and inclusion are so important in business.

The Institute of Leadership and Performance Improvement (ILPI), along with Minorities in Business (MIB,) are partnering up to host the conference. The point of the Diversity and Leadership Conference is to help push inclusion and diversity in business across the Ozarks. The goal is also to empower people with leadership skills, and more. The conference will have various workshops and panels.

Panelist, Elizabeth Hurst is the Business Development Manager for HR Advantage. She said it's an event filled with great speakers, all focusing on critical topics. Hurst said it's a discussion the entire country needs to have, but that starts with having the discussion locally.

"There are some individuals in this conference that are going to focus and help us understand some actionable ways that we as people and members of the community, minority or not, what folks can do to create a more diverse environment," said Hurst.

Panelist, Christiana Rosia is an International Coordinator with CoxHealth. She agrees with Hurst and said it's a topic that she is very passionate about discussing. She said it's vital that we keep talented young people in the Ozarks and count on their skills to grow the community. With a big name like Stedman Graham speaking, Rosia hopes his message reaches peoples' hearts and minds.

"I hope people take it back to their homes and their organizations so that other people can learn about it and grow with it and just develop with it because it's just an ever-growing topic, and it's such an important," explained Rosia.

Event Details:

The Diversity and Business Conference will be at the DoubleTree Hotel Springfield. The conference is Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. However, you can purchase tickets before the event for 15% off from organizers.

For ticket questions and information contact MIB member Justyn Pippins: (417)- 353-1908, Juspip8@gmail.com