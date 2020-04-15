Stimulus check issues: Local woman can't access check stuck in third-party bank account

Some of you woke to find a present in your bank account - thousands of dollars from the federal government.

Others should receive their economic stimulus money very soon.

For one local mom, her stimulus check is waiting in a bank account that she can't access.

"It is frustrating. Especially when they say you have it, but it's not there," Megan Friend exclaimed.

Two months ago, Megan Friend filed her federal taxes locally, just how she has for the past seven years.

She chose to use her refund to pay her accountant - something many Americans choose to do.

Her refund was sent to a third party bank, where it paid for her tax preparations, before being deposited in her bank account.

Her stimulus check apparently took the same route.

"And now the stimulus check has rerouted to that account as well and is stuck, apparently," Friend noted.

Friend is looking for any answers.

"I went to the IRS tool to locate it and it was the account numbers that didn't match up, even though my income taxes are showing my bank account," She added.

"The Department of Treasury actually confirmed that it was in a third party bank. It was in MetaBank, Friend said. When I had tried to notify the bank with the number that they had given me, I was put on about a 10 minute hold and they would hang up every time."

Friend knows others who are going through a similar situation.

"I've talked to several people who also said if they got the advances, it happened to them as well. The money was deposited into a separate account and they can't access it," she explained.

Accountant Nicholas Schultz says there may be some kinks in the system that could work themselves out for people who filed using the Refund Anticipation Program.

"You can use the taxpayer advocate. It's a non-profit portion of the IRS and they may be able to help you sort this issue out," Schultz told KY3.

If you haven't received your payment yet - the IRS has a tracker on its website to help you figure out when yours will arrive.