Cedar County, Mo. man survives propane heater explosion

Robert Harrington said he was trying to light the propane heater in his shed Tuesday when it exploded in his face.

KY3 spoke with Harrington Friday afternoon on his property near Stockton Lake.

"It was a fireball," Harrington said. "I still will see that fireball, boy."

Harrington, 76, said he can't shake the explosion that rattled his property. It lifted all of the walls off of the foundation.

"I let my guard down," he said. "You can't let your guard down."

Harrington said he lights the heater for his shed every year. He normally smells for propane, but this year he didn't smell anything.

"I wonder if I got a load of propane without the additive," he said. "You know, without the rotten egg stuff in it. It should have an odor."

Harrington said his wife was standing outside the shed when it happened, but his face was just inches from the explosion.

"I hoped that I didn't kill my wife and then my cats," Harrington said.

Harrington said two of his pet cats were nearby when the explosion happened. One was treated for burns on its ears and the other is still missing.

"I heard [my wife], she started crying so pitifully," he recalled from the explosion. "She was crying because of the cats."

Harrington said a neighbor took him to the hospital in Bolivar where he was told he needed to go to a Springfield burn unit. Harrington suffered third-degree burns and his wife suffered second-degree burns.

Even though all of the walls were blown off of the foundation, the windows inside of the shed are still in place. Harrington said his property is supposed to go up for auction at the end of the month.

"We've got the house up for sale and we will see how this affects the sale," he said.

KY3 spoke with a propane expert off-camera Friday, who said you should never light a heater if the pilot light has gone off. He said it's best to call a professional.

Harrington hopes this will serve as a reminder to others not to rely solely on your sense of smell.

"I would do it differently," he said. "I wouldn't depend on the odor. You don't depend on it because it may or may not be there and if that's what you're going by, you can't go by that."