'Stolen gun' legislation pre-filed in Missouri House, lawmaker hopes it will reduce gun violence

A rule aimed at cutting down on gun violence doesn't take away weapons. Instead, it would fine people who lose them or have them stolen.

Representative-Elect Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democrat, pre-filed a bill that would require gun owners to report their gun lost or stolen within 72 hours.

If the gun owner fails to report it in that time frame, he or she could face a $100 fine. A second offense would increase that fine to $1,000.

"I can not picture that helping things that much," said Larry Smith, owner of Guns n' More in Osage Beach.

He's not alone.

"I'm not asking people to come and steal my fire arms or steal from my residence, so, I don't think the public should be held accountable as far as criminal charges," said Lt. Chad Bailey of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

A criminal charge appears the third time a gun owner fails to report a lost or stolen gun. It would be a misdemeanor, meaning the gun owner could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Smith says as a gun shop owner, he isn't able to track serial numbers like police or the feds do. But, he takes his own precautions to avoid buying stolen guns.

"I require a driver's license, so if something came up after the fact, I can show who I bought it from," Smith said.

Bailey said the 72-hour rule could be tricky, especially at the Lake of the Ozarks.

"We have part time people here at the Lake," Bailey noted. "Let's say they keep a firearm in their residence. When they come back after two or three months of being gone, and find their firearms missing, are they going to be held accountable to that 72 hour reporting?"

Bailey said he'd like to see some of those things outlined clearer in this bill.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday.