Southern Stone County Fire shares information on arson, homicide case

A 74-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old woman is in custody after Stone County deputies investigated an emergency restraining order violation.

According to an update from Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader released Sunday morning, the victim is Walter Scott of Core Wood Lane. Police did not identify the female suspect by name.

Deputies initially were sent to a home on OO Highway Saturday around 4:20 p.m. to investigate the ex parte violation. On their way, deputies learned the suspect set a house on fire.

Eric Nielsen with Southern Stone County Fire said fire crews were called out to the home shortly after.

"There was flames showing and it didn't take very long for our first unit to get on scene and say that the home was fully involved," he said.

Deputies arrested the female suspect at the home. In a "spontaneous admittance" at the jail, the suspect told deputies she killed someone.

"Apparently, she was found real close to the entrance of the house that was on fire," said Nielsen. "A bystander saw her and was questioning her. Law enforcement arrived fairly quickly and detained the woman based off of the information they had received."

Stone County deputies, looking into the suspect's claim, found Scott dead in his home. The Stone County Coroner will conduct an autopsy this week to determine how Scott died.

The female suspect is currently being held on a 24-hour hold for arson and the sheriff's office submitted charges to the prosecutor's office. The release did not say if investigators plan to file homicide charges.

Nielsen said firefighters worked for nearly three hours to put out the fire.

"It spread our resources a little thin [and] we had to go get water from the closest hydrant, [which] was at [highways] DD and 13," he said.

"Even though the lake is not that far, we didn't have the resources to drive from the lake yesterday."

The sheriff wants anyone with information about the suspected homicide to contact the SCSO. The main number is 417-357-6116.