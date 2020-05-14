Stone County, Mo. deputies arrest 2 in burglary investigation

Stone County, Mo. deputies arrested two Arkansans suspected in several burglaries.

Jason Edmondson, a 48, of Eureka Springs, Ark. and Shane Stephenson, a 42, of Berryville, Ark. face burglary and receiving theft charges.

Investigators say while patrolling on the morning of May 13, deputies came across a vehicle with a trailer matching the description of the two. During a traffic stop, deputies detained one of the men. Later arrested the other.

Two days later, detectives served a search warrant, searching inside the truck and trailer in neighboring Carroll County, Ark. Deputies say if you think you are a victim of a burglary from the southern Stone County area or northern Carroll County area, and think you might have property in their possession, please contact Detectives at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.