Stone County, Mo. deputies catch 2 porch pirates; later find packages

Stone County, Mo. deputies caught a package thief in the act.

Deputies caught the thief Monday in the Reeds Spring area near Talking Rocks and State Highway DD. They received a tip from nearby neighbors. Deputies then located the vehicle from a description and arrested two.

The deputies found stolen packages in the car. Several boxes opened and emptied. If you are missing packages from a delivery, please contact the non-emergency number (417)339-9147. Detectives will follow up on your request.

