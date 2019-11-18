Stone County, Mo. prosecutors charge woman in death of man

A Reeds Spring, Mo. woman faces a murder charge in a homicide investigation in Stone County.

Investigators say Elizabeth Horn, 30, admitted to killing Walter Scott. Deputies discovered numerous stab wounds on Scott's body. They also discovered blood on Horn's clothing and boots.

Deputies initially were sent to a home on OO Highway Saturday around 4:20 p.m. to investigate the ex parte violation. On their way, deputies say they learned Horn set a house on fire. Deputies arrested her at the home. In a "spontaneous admittance" at the jail, investigators say she told deputies she killed someone.

The Stone County Coroner will conduct an autopsy this week to determine how Scott died.