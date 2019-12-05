Stone County firefighters urge the community to "keep the wreath red," prevent house fires this season

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is doing a community risk-reduction program called Help Us Keep The Wreath Red through the holiday season.

"What we are trying to do is develop fire awareness for the holiday season," Chief Keith Wolven said. "It's a visual program that helps the community help us keep the fires down, keep the fire numbers low, helps keep everybody safe."

The main station now has a wreath on the front of the building in Branson West, which currently has all red lights. Each time there is a structure fire in the area, the department will change one of the bulbs white. Chief Wolven says it's a way to remind the community to remain aware of fire safety measures during the holiday season.

"Make sure your space heaters are away from curtains and drapery. Don't overload your multi-strip outlets. Don't overload your extention cords. The things along those lines. If you have a live tree, keep it moist, keep it watered, keep flames away from it. That's the message we are wanting to put out this time of year," Chief Wolven said.

Chief Wolven says while house fires tend to increase this time of year, fires are often preventable. He hopes the wreath will be a reminder to think 'safety-first.'

"These are preventable causes of fires during the holiday season, so let's just make the community aware and have everyone around help us out," Chief Wolven said. "Hopefully it keeps you fire safety conscious this time of year. That's the whole point."

The wreath will remain on the fire station through the end of the year.