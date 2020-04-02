Stone County man pulls suspect from lake following police chase, likely saves his life

A man is in the Stone County Jail, but may very well be lucky to be alive. That's thanks to a man with a boat who answered an early-morning call for help from the sheriff.

David Byrne helped pull a suspect from Table Rock Lake after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

"Suspect had ran. The next thing I heard, the suspect was in the water. He was disobeying commands," Sheriff Doug Rader said.

Sheriff Rader's deputies, along with other law enforcement officers, had been chasing 42-year-old Martin Latimer, who was desperate to get away.

"He was driving a stolen truck at the time," Sheriff Rader said.

The vehicle chase ended at the end of DD Highway near Branson West, in Coney Island. Sheriff Rader says as he was driving to the scene, he called for rescue boats. However, he realized there likely wasn't time for those boats to arrive.

"It was around 3:30 in the morning. Doug called and told me they'd been on a chase. The suspect had bailed off in the lake. They needed a boat and were afraid he was going to drown," Byrne said.

Byrne, an avid fisherman, lives on that part of the lake.

​"I have lived in the area my whole life and if someone needs help, we pretty much try to help them," Byrne said.

Byrne didn't hesitate. His wife helped him back the boat into the water and he showed up soon after the call from the sheriff. Byrne says Latimer was struggling to stay above water as he approached.

"I was on the phone with Doug and he told me to come get an officer, but I told him I didn't think if I came and got one, he would make it," Byrne said.

So, Byrne grabbed Latimer by the arm and pulled him to the shore, where officers waited to arrest him, despite his plea to Byrne.

"[He said] Don't take me to the cops!" Byrne said.

Latimer is behind bars and Bryne is being called a hero.

"I knew he had a boat with a lot of lights and I knew I could count on him to come to the rescue," Sheriff Rader said.

However, Bryne says he was just doing his part to help law enforcement keep Stone County safe.

"We are a small community and I feel like if the sheriff calls you, you probably ought to go help. I wouldn't hesitate to do it again, day or night," Sheriff Rader said.

Sheriff Rader says he's grateful for the quick action of Bryne and citizens like him who step in to help.

"Stone County is made up of a lot of good people from the north to the south and knowing people throughout he county you can count on is very important. It's not the first time I've called on certain citizens to help us with things, including boats and trucks and UTVs and ATVs when we've needed them. That's the best part, I know people all over this county who I can call in a time of need," Sheriff Rader said.

Latimer is in jail with no bond, facing charges for stealing the truck and running from police.