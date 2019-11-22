Stone County woman pleads not guilty to killing an elderly man in his home

Elizabeth Horn is sitting in jail on a $500,000 cash bond, charged with murdering a man in Stone County.

Horn pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. The 30-year-old woman sat before the judge in street clothes, with a straight face.

"Today, the first day I've ever laid eyes on her, other than in a picture. What is my hope? That justice is served," Sherry Lee said.

Sherry Lee and her brother Brian Scott watched from the first row of the courtroom, feeling the unimaginable pain of losing their father to a violent crime.

"He had a heart attack in February of 2017. From that point, I started preparing for this, I knew this day would come," Scott said.

"But, not like this. Not like this," Lee added.

Court documents show that deputies found 74-year-old Walter Scott in his Reeds Spring home with multiple stab wounds, consistent with blood on Horn's clothes. Investigators say Horn admitted she killed Scott while police booked her on a separate arson case on Saturday November 16.

"They were friends. They corresponded a lot and she leaned on him quite a bit," Lee said.

Scott and Horn apparently got to know each other as he tried to help her through tough times.

"He was there to help and that's evident in things we've read and things we've seen," Lee said.

The victim's family says support has been overwhelming over the past six days.

"I had 26 phone calls on the house phone in about a 16 hour span," Scott said.

​"He was a very likable guy, obviously, from the outpouring of support from Reeds Spring and from his neighbors and his friends and the people that work at the convenience store, and all the people he saw everyday, he was very well-liked," Lee said.

The siblings say they're grateful to others as they continue to grieve the loss of their dad.

"People need to know that we thank them and appreciate it and we are staying to ourselves right now," Scott said.

​If Horn is convicted of first degree murder, she could be facing anywhere from ten years to life in prison.

The preliminary hearing on his case is set for December 18.