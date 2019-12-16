Stone and Taney County schools shut down, crews treat roads during winter weather Monday

The winter weather advisory remains until midnight for several counties in the Ozarks, including Stone and Taney Counties to the south of Springfield.

In that area on Monday, there was a mix of rain and freezing rain. Crews in Stone County used a gravel and salt mixture to treat the roads as area schools closed down.

"[Our road crews] might get that call at midnight, they may get that call at 3 o'clock," Northern Stone County Commissioner Wayne Blades said.

With rain teetering on the edge of freezing, Blades says treating the roads correctly is a balance of monitoring and moving.

"If it turns into rain then you've just washed your pre-treatment away. So, there's a fine line between deciding when and where and what to do," Blades said.

However, it wasn't only county leaders making tough calls. Superintendent Dr. Chris Johnson says halls at Crane School were quiet, along with many other area districts.

"I don't know a superintendent out there that doesn't have safety first of their kids in mind. So, we always err on the side of caution," Dr. Johnson said.

While the roads throughout Stone and Taney Counties remained mostly wet throughout Monday, the temperature was too close for comfort.

"It only takes one or two degrees and then they're a disaster. I didn't want to take that chance," Dr. Johnson said.

Meanwhile, county crews are thinking 'safety first', too. They take extra care of known trouble-spots that could become the most dangerous in minutes.

"We know from past experience, which areas are going to cause the most problems as far as curves and hills and we try to make sure we have the abrasives and the salt and those types of things on those first," Blades said.

Throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, roads could be slick in spots. Blades suggests if you must drive in icy conditions, go very slow and don't brake abruptly. He says to always check road conditions before you leave and stay home if roads are dangerous