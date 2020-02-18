Stoplight construction underway at deadly intersection in Boone County, Ark.

While scanning items from behind the counter at Dollar General, Mary Hamilton has scanned the intersection right outside plenty of times over the years.

"I look out and I can see people on their telephones just zipping by. People don't pay attention to what they're doing," Hamilton said.

Highways 65 and 62 meet just feet from the storefront.

"There's been a lot of wrecks. And we've had several fatalities too," Hamilton said.

Drivers consider it a tough place to cross, especially the left turn onto Highway 65.

"You've really got to keep your eyes and ears open and your wits about you," said Clayton Kops, who lives in the county.

But soon, drivers should spot an obvious safety upgrade. Boone County is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to install a stoplight.

Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl said this stoplight has been three years in the making. And he wanted to address this problem after a deadly crash here in 2016.

A man from Marshall was killed after turning left onto Highway 65. A car on Highway 65 crashed into him.​ Two other people were injured in the accident.

"That got everyone's interest going. There'd been a lot of talk prior to that," Woehl said.

Now, talk has finally turned into construction.

"It's going to save lives," Woehl said.

The state and federal government will chip in money to help pay for the light. The county will pay for maintenance of the light.

"They've already put in all the underground stuff. Under the highway they've drilled the holes," he said.

Woehl would've liked to see progress sooner, but he's looking at the light as a win for people who live and work here and those just passing through.

"Three years is a long time, and I'm not a very patient person, but we're getting it done," Woehl said.

The county said if the weather cooperates, the light should be up and running by next month.