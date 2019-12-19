ON YOUR SIDE: Stores prepare for the busy holiday weekend in Springfield

Christmas is less than a week away and the warming temperatures will have shoppers swarming stores this weekend.

Bass Pro Shops Group Sales Manager Ryan Mercer said he expects the crowd to pick up over the weekend.

"It's all hands on deck this weekend," he said. "But, we are always busy."

The final days before Christmas can make shopping a nightmare. Mercer said Bass Pro Shops is prepared. He says the store has worked hard to make sure you don't have to fight for the gifts you're looking for.

"Our inventory levels are as high as they've ever been," Mercer said. "There's tons of stuff for our guests to be able to buy this season."

He said there are a lot of last minute deals for shoppers to snag before the big day.

"Hunting is going to have a ton of things on sale for both the hunter and the shooter," Mercer said. "Archery we have a bunch of things on sale, so every department in the entire store is going to have stuff on sale this week."

Over at Best Buy, employees have been restocking the popular items you may have missed over Black Friday.

"We actually got air pods back in so those have been a really, really popular seller," said specialty sales manager Chuck Ledbetter. "Everyone loves their apple products, so there's a lot of sales on apple that are going on."

He said the store has extra staff and extended hours to help spread out the crowd.

"We're opening earlier every day, so we've been opening at 8 p.m. this week and we're staying open until about 11," he said. " Sunday is a little different [because] we're open until about 10."

He said the store will also have special hours on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.

Ledbetter said this year the company rolled out a new program that helps shoppers avoid a trip around the busy store.

"[Customers can] jump online, reserve it, and do in store pick up," he said. "That's been a huge, huge opportunity for us to make sure that customers can get the product they want and get it in a timely manner and try to avoid that giant rush if they don't want to be a part of that."

Mercer said there is a similar program here at Bass Pro as well.The company's endless aisles program allows you to order things and have them shipped to the store or to their home with free two day shipping right now.

He said the store will also have Santa Clause there for you to take photos with through Christmas Eve.