Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for nearly all of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties in Missouri.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the chance for severe storms. These storms could pack heavy winds, heavy rain and large hail.

