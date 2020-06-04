Storm brings down power lines in Springfield

More than 10,000 people were without power on Thursday after early morning storms brought down several power lines in Springfield on, 13 polls were down in one neighborhood.

Power lines filled Pythian Street all day after strong gusts of wind brought them down around 5 a.m.

One neighbor said she was woken up when the polls collapsed.

"I heard this large crashing sound," Lindsay Martin said. "And it was like cascading. Like I heard multiple others kind of in the distance."

She said she immediately checked outside to see what happened.

"I couldn't really see anything cause the rain was driving kind of sideways," she said. "And the wind was really strong. But I saw a couple cars approaching and saw that they were turning around. And so I knew something was in the street."

Martin said she eventually checked again outside when the weather cleared a bit more.

"I could see there was a major poll in the ground and that in my backyard there were several others that had been pulled down into the street," she said.

Martin said she was not sure if the lines were still on, so she quickly called 911.

Throughout the day City Utility crews were working in the area to get things back up and running. A C-U spokesman said he did not know how long it would be until everyone would have their power back.

"There really isn't a time frame," spokesperson Joel Alexander said. "We're just doing it as quickly as we can. When you have a series of polls like that come down, it creates all sorts of issues."

Several workers had other projects to work on during the day, but Alexander said they ended up being reassigned.

"We've pulled them all off those projects and are now working on all the power outages," he said.

He said he knows the power outrage is an inconvenience for people. He also said customers are the top priority.

"We realize this is a time unlike any other," Alexander said. "You have a lot of different stress factors built in right now. The last thing people need is to have to worry about when their power is going to be coming back on."