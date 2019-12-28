Storm damages barns, a home Saturday evening near Fair Play, Mo.

The Polk County, Mo. Emergency Manager confirms storm damage in northern part of his county Saturday.

The storm hit around 7 p.m. south of the Fair Play area.

Emergency Manager Robert Dickson reports the storm damaged three barns and a roof of a home off State Highway 123. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for that area around the same time of this storm. Dickson also reports a damaged barn closer to the Bolivar area.

He says he hopes to get a better idea if there was any more damage once daylight hits.