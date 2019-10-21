Storm damages homes, businesses along Highway 86 in Stone, Taney Counties

Trees were toppled and metal was twisted along the Missouri-Arkansas line during overnight storms.

In the Clearwater Acres Neighborhood, there are down trees and a shed tossed across a yard. A large tree also crashed into a home.

"It's firewood now," Ken Watkins said. "It came from due west. You just got a straight shot and that's why it took down their house."

Watkins says wind howled for about 15 minutes just after 1 a.m.

"Limbs and stuff started hitting really hard. I thought I was going to lose a couple windows," Watkins said. "We're sitting here watching stuff go by sideways."

Down the street, the storm yanked an outbuilding off its foundation.

"Picked up the shed which was about 100, 150, 125 feet over, picked it up and threw it up into that gumball tree," Bill Fischer said.

Fischer says here off Table Rock Lake, the wind tends to whip atop the hills.

"It's like a funnel. And it gets pretty high here occasionally," Fischer said.

Just to the southeast of the Long Creek area off Highway 65, folks at State Line Flea Market are also cleaning up after the storm.

"The overhang that was here, it kind of just picked it all up and took it across the street across 65 over by Rapid Roberts, that's where the other part of the building is laying," One Volunteer Said. "They said they had trucks parked up here that had windows blown out of them."

Now, it's cleaning up that will pick up at these homes and businesses, as people here hope for quieter weather the rest of the season.

"We're fine, you know, knock on wood," Watkins said.