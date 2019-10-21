Storm damages warehouse for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Springfield

Engineers are determining the feasibility of a Springfield O'Reilly Auto Parts warehouse damaged by storms Monday morning.

O'Reilly's Warehouse in Springfield (Ozarks Aerial Photography)

Ozarks Aerial Photography snapped this picture high above the damage of the warehouse located between Barnes and Patterson north of Cherry Street.

Mark Merz says there is obvious damage to the roof and wall of the complex. He says there were employees inside of the warehouse at the time of the storm. O'Reilly is rearranging its distribution routine, including relying on other warehouses in the company.

Merz does not expect any disruption for customers at stores.