Storm damages bowling alley, Mexican Villa in east Springfield

Storms hammered a north Springfield neighborhood early Monday morning.

The severe thunderstorm hit the city's east side around 1:30 a.m. The National Weather Service has yet to assess the storm.

The winds peeled part of the roof off the Chez Ami Lanes bowling alley near Glenstone and Walnut Street. The storm wrapped tin around light poles nearby.

The high winds also blasted out the front windows of the Mexican Villa near Glenstone and Elm. On top of that, the big sign is down on the ground.

"That's definitely going to be the big problem," said "Scott Atwood of Mexican Villa. "Getting up back up and, It'll be a job. That sign has been here since the opening the store up."

Scott estimates the sign has been standing for at least 40 years. The storm uprooted trees behind the restaurant in almost every yard. One neighbor escaped a tree crashing right onto his bed.