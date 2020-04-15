Strafford, Mo. business offers free parking for truck drivers

As we all try to stock up on the necessities so we can stay at home, truck drivers are working long hours keeping stores stocked. And with more trucks on the road, drivers are seeing fewer parking spots.

Bob's Parking offers nightly and monthly parking for trucks. It opened in January off of I-44 in Strafford. The business is now offering free semi parking during the pandemic.

The lot offers parking for about 200 trucks. Owner Bob Mericle says he's been welcoming about 30 to 40 trucks a night. He says drivers just go by one of the trucks stops to get something to eat and use the restroom, because his restroom facility isn't yet built. Then they can come and spend the night here, in a safe place if both of the Strafford truck stops run out of truck parking, which routinely happens.

"Drivers that have been retired, drivers working longer hours because they've relaxed the requirements, so it's a real issue," said Mericle, Bob's Parking. "While this coronavirus is going on, they are really having a difficult time. So I thought, I could open up my 400 spaces and just let them come in for free and help them out."

Mericle says all drivers have to do is show up and park their truck. You can call (417) 231-2000.