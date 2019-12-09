Strategies to help those grieving loved ones during holiday season

Kristen Strickland holds pictures of her parents, Mike and Kathy close by. She lost both of them to different illnesses before her 30th birthday.

"One of the hardest parts was that a lot of my peers hadn't experienced that yet and so it could be lonely," said Strickland.

Strickland says when her mother passed, the holidays changed forever.

"My mom did all the Christmas shopping and the decorating so at like 20-years-old Christmas was pretty much over," said Strickland.

And while Strickland says her family did not continue Christmas traditions, she took it upon herself to keep them going as a way to heal.

"I always bake cookies every year, my mom and I used to bake cookies, ya know so I try to do those things and keep photos out that way I can see them often and I talk about them," said Strickland.

"I think if you don't talk about it, you end up stuffing it in and then it can turn into anger," said Lewis Holleman.

Lewis Hollenman is a grief share group leader at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, he also experienced the loss of his wife 10 years ago.

"Life can come out of it, you just have to work through your grief," said Holleman.

Holleman says there are strategies you can follow this holiday season to help you cope.

"Just give yourself a break, just know it's going to be hard", said Holleman.

"It's okay to be happy, that bean happy does not diminish the love that you had for your deceased loved one," said Holleman.

Both Strickland and Holleman recommend opening up about your grief and sharing it with people that you trust.

"Just work through it, its the only way you can get through it," said Holleman.