Strong winds topple power lines in West Plains, Mo.

A street near the high school looked more like a war zone last night around 11, after powerful winds blew through West Plains toppling a row of power lines.

"It felt like a scene out of a movie," Hunter Crass exclaimed.

Hunter Crass was stopped at this four way stop across from West Plains High School when the wind began to pick up.

"The wind was so hard, the signs were being blown almost in half, it looked like," Crass told KY3.

He began to drive forward, but didn't make it far.

"At first I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me, when the first one started to fall."

Then, one by one, poles came crashing to the ground.

"They just started falling and coming like dominoes towards me. Just one, two, three, four, five, six in a row," Crass said.

Creating a ball of electricity in the street.

Had he driven faster or been just down the street, things would've been much worse for Crass.

"I would've been caught up in a spiderweb of power lines because they just fell all over the road."

Somehow, no other damage was reported inside the city.

No homes lost power, but internet and phone lines may have been affected for some in the area.

"We lost eight poles here in the city of West Plains and those are joint use poles. So not only City of West Plains fiber optics were on the poles but also other wires from other communications companies in the area," Todd Shanks with the City of West Plains added.

Crews spent the day Wednesday cleaning up and setting new poles.

"They worked all through the night to make sure everybody had power and to restore some of these poles," Shanks stated.

Work will likely continue past the holiday.

"We don't anticipate this being a quick fix. We do anticipate it being a couple of days," Shanks said.

First responders say this is a good reminder to be cautious and stay away from downed power lines.

Always call 911 to report any lines on the ground.

