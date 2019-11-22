Student captures photo of deer being butchered in N.C. nail salon

High Point University student Morgan Taylor came across an unexpected sight Wednesday night after witnessing what appears to be an employee at a local nail salon butchering a deer carcass inside of the establishment.

The salon, Diamond Nails, is located just north of High Point. Taylor posted an image of the scene on social media, showing a woman going to work on the deer meat in what looks to be a waiting area in the salon.

Taylor captioned her image with the hashtags “#notfawned” and “#ohbuckno,” while encouraging anyone who is “hunting” for a nail salon in the area to visit this establishment that specializes in "manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers.”

She said she has never visited the salon before but did report the incident to N.C. Cosmetic Arts.

A Diamond Nails representative refused to comment about the incident.