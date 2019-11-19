Students at Hurley Schools learn about the dangers of the opioid crisis

It is a sad reality. Many kids today know someone who's addicted to drugs or has died from addiction. The problem is now a part of what schools have to address, to warn students of the dangers.

"The addiction process can become almost immediate when you're talking about heroin or opiates," Captain JJ Goulbourne with Cox Health Public Safety said.

Captain Goulbourne's goal was to equip the about 150 students who attended an assembly Tuesday at Hurley Schools to avoid the dangers of addiction.

"To make healthy, sound decisions and avoid risky behaviors that could lead to elicit drug use, namely the opioids or opiates that are destroying communities," Captain Goulbourne said.

Leaders at Hurley Schools know their rural community is no exception as the nation experiences what many call an opioid epidemic.

"Especially over the past couple weeks, where we had multiple overdoses, within a one week period and approximately four deaths as a result of this," Captain Goulbourne said.

However, the assembly is just part of what the Traction Team at Hurley is doing to educate kids about risky behaviors all year long.

"What we used to have to face in high school, these kids are now getting introduced to all these outside factors in elementary and junior high," Teacher Laken Walden said.

Walden helps lead efforts like Red Ribbon week and bringing-in special speakers who can address these tough topics.

"There's so much peer pressure that we have to be the front line," Walden said.

She says it's a positive influence that's not only impacting students, but the future of our communities.

"We can touch on those drug related issues here at school, the kids can take it back home," Walden said. "As teachers and as adults, if we don't stop it or educate them on how to make these changes, they're not ever going to be able to."

Tuesday's assembly also addressed the dangers of vaping.