Custodian Robin Manes took a victory lap in the halls to celebrate his his last shift at Bolivar High School. And students surprised him.

Courtesy: Bolivar School District

Students and staff lined the hallways to cheer on Manes. He "rolled" out of his time at Bolivar High School on a high note.

Manes had worked at Bolivar High School for 11 years. He will still be a part of the Liberator Family as he is now going to be on the district maintenance team.