Students helping students, Hollister, Mo. mentorship program builds partnerships

The goal of a mentorship program at Hollister Middle School is all about creating meaningful relationships.

However, it's not only about older kids helping younger kids. The program is also fighting a bigger issue among students.

Whether it's through games, laughter, or one-on-one conversations, at Hollister Middle School eighth-graders are getting to know sixth-graders. The mentorship program is a way to make younger students feel welcome at their new campus.

"[My mentor] would say, it's ok, it's fine. You're going to have a great year," Sixth-Grader Easton Woods said.

The program is also intended to help guide younger students throughout the year.

"She always helps [me] when [I] need something," Sixth-Grader Addison Wilson said.

However, the program doesn't only benefit the mentees, it also helps form mentors into good leaders.

"Maybe some kids don't have positive role models in their house, so I can be one of those people that they can look up to be," Eighth-Grader Trevyn Stanley said.

"You should always have somebody there to uplift you," Eighth-Grader Madysin Martino said.

It's a strategy that stretches beyond individual students and combats a bigger issue: bullying.

"They're guiding them and they know them. It's not 'Oh, there's this big eighth-grader that's going to bully me and pick on me and this and that. No, we are friends," Principal Dr. Jared Terry said.

Dr. Terry says it's about creating unity instead of division.

"We're all tigers," Dr. Terry said. "We're all Hollister Middle School."

Students are trained to become good mentors. Currently, Hollister seventh-graders are being taught to become mentors next year, so they're prepared to help their mentee through their first year of middle school.