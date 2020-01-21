Students start new year at new Berryville High School building

School is back in session, and Berryville students started off the new year with a change of scenery.

"Pretty crazy actually. It's just, it's so big. It's different compared to our old school," said Chris Lehr, a senior.

Kids and teachers came back from winter break to a new high school building.

"We're thrilled to be in a new building. New surroundings. 21st century building," said Delene McCoy, an education specialist.

Administrators said the old high school ran its course.

"Our facilities were built back in 1947 after a devastating tornado, so we felt like we had gotten a lot of use, good wear out of that building, a lot of love," said Donnel Armstrong, the high school principal.

A lot of wear, but not a lot of protection if something were to happen.

"I would transition myself from one building to the next and actually go through several locked doors to be able to get to where I needed to be. And I know our students were having to be outside a lot," McCoy said.

In 2017 voters decided to help change that. They approved a property tax to generate $23 million for a new high school and stadium.

It passed on the first try.

"So I feel like we have a lot of support from our community,, and that's what makes Berryville special," Armstrong said.

The new building has everything from bigger hallways and classrooms, new equipment and updated security measures.

"Very reassuring in this day and age. We never want anything like that to come to Berryville, but we want to be very prepared if it does," Armstrong said.

Better prepared to teach in a community that's shown it puts students, safety and education first.

"I've always been a believer that as the school goes, so the community goes. And so I really think this is just a really shining light on our community," McCoy said.

The old building will not be torn down. Instead it will be turned into district administration offices.