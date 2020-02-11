Study: Eradication of cervical cancer possible in US within 20 years

Around 13,800 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year alone and nearly 4.300 will die, according to the American Cancer Society.

A new study suggests that cervical cancer could be eradicated within 20 years if efforts to stop it were stepped up. (Source: CNN)

However, a new study suggests that particular cancer could be eradicated within 20 years if efforts to stop it were stepped up.

Researchers say scaling up cervical cancer screening coverage in the U.S. to 90% could expedite elimination of the disease and prevent more than 1,400 cases a year.

They say this would be the most effective way of speeding up the eradication of the disease, compared to current levels of screening and human papillomavirus vaccination.

HPV causes most cervical cancer cases, according to the World Health Organization.

This analysis follows recent published studies which suggest just one dose of the HPV vaccine may be just as effective as two or three doses at preventing cancer-causing HPV, although multiple doses are still recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends two doses of the HPV vaccine for boys and girls ages 11 and 12.

Children who start the vaccine series on or after their 15th birthday need three shots over six months, according to the CDC.

Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage.

The World Health Organization says it’s the fourth most frequent cancer in women worldwide.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.