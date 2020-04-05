Study: Missouri could lose 50,000 jobs supporting hotel industry during pandemic

A new study estimates Missouri will lose 50,447 jobs that support the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study, organized by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, shows current hotel employment numbers and coronavirus-induced job loss projections from Oxford Economics.

It suggests 44% of hotel employees in every state are projected to have lost or lose their jobs in upcoming weeks.

Nationally, the hotel industry supports nearly 2.3 million jobs through direct operations and over 8.3 million jobs total.

The pandemic has led to drastic declines in occupancy rates for some hotels, which experts say could lead to massive job losses for individuals across the industry.

For the complete study, click here.