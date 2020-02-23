Study: Missouri had the fifth-fewest robocalls among U.S. states in 2019

When it comes to robocalls, a new study suggests Missourians may receive fewer robocalls than residents from other U.S. states.

A research team from Provision Living, a national organization that supports senior living communities, compiled data from all 50 states.

The study uses data from the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry to analyze robocall complaints in every state and visualize the data per capita.

Missouri was ranked as the state with the fifth-fewest robocalls (5,040) per 100,000 residents. According to the study, Missouri residents filed more than 67,000 robocall complaints, or nearly 1,100 robocalls per 100,000 residents.

Provision Living says the top types of robocalls in Missouri since 2015 include debt reduction, imposters and medical & prescription calls.

New Jersey had the most robocalls per 100,000 residents (11,963), while Alaska had the least (2,116).