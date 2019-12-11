Study: More people dying at home, not hospitals

More people in the United States are dying at home than at the hospital according to according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

This is the first time America has seen that trend since the early 20th century.

The research was based on data from 2003 to 2017 collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics.

The study involved natural deaths - when a medical condition leads directly to death.

It showed a decrease in hospital deaths and an increase in deaths at home.

Doctors say the trend reflects the rise in home hospice care. It also suggests progress toward the kind of end of life that most people say they want, with minimal medical intervention.

Deaths in hospice facilities were also shown to be on the rise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

