CDC: Suicide rates for children and teens increased dramatically in last decade

The latest numbers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide rates for children have increased dramatically. For ages 10 to 14, the suicide rate nearly tripled in a decade.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans in 2017. The same year, it was the second leading cause of deaths for children ages 10-14, teens 15-19 and young adults 20-24.

Nick Clinton-Elliott is the Marketing Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Southwest Missouri.

"It's a really complicated time for them," he said about pre-teens and teenagers.

Clinton-Elliott is no stranger to the stressors for young people. He's worked as a youth pastor and is now a facilitator for youth mental health first-aid training.

"They're at that age where they're in their early teens, trying to figure out what life is all about and how they fit into the picture," Clinton-Elliot said.

The new numbers don't surprise him, but do disturb him. According to the CDC, suicide rates for children and teens skyrocketed over the last decade. From 2007 to 2017, the suicide rate of kids 10-14 years old increased by 565. For teens 14 to 19, it increased by 76%.

"It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Clinton-Elliott said.

Now diagnosed with major depressive disorder and ADHD, Clinton-Elliott said he once survived his own attempt at suicide.

"In that moment, I was in such a dark place, I didn't see any option to ending the pain except taking my life," he said.

He said there's no one reason why more kids are ending their lives. He said it could be caused from increased school pressures, or even technology. However, he said parents need to be aware of signs such as change in hygiene, disinterest in normal activities and withdrawal.

"Whenever you're noticing these changes happening all at the same time, that's when you might become more concerned for a teen," he said.

Clinton-Elliott said having tough conversations without direct eye contact might make teens feel more comfortable. He recommends talking about mental health and other topics when riding in a car, or playing a game.

However, he said, it's important to start having conversations about mental health early. As a father of young kids, he said he's already talked about mental health with his five-year-old.

"So they feel they can come to you and ask you anything and you're a safe person," he said.

Stressors won't disappear for teens in the next decade, but Clinton-Elliott said, if parents and teens talk more about mental health, suicide rates might at least decrease.

NAMI has a Warm Line for those needing someone to talk to. You can reach the Warm Line at 417-864-3676 or toll free at 1-877-535-4357.

To read the full CDC report, click HERE.